Street Fighter VI New Leak Reveals Cross-Gen, Xbox Series X | S Release

Street Fighter VI being in development was pretty much a given, considering the many rumors circulating online, but a new leaked mail from CAPCOM pretty much confirms that the game is indeed in the works.

In this new leaked mail, it's confirmed that Street Fighter VI is coming not only to PC and PlayStation 5 as expected but also on Xbox Series X and Series S, marking the series return to Xbox since the days of Ultra Street Fighter IV on Xbox 360. The game is apparently releasing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

Street Fighter VI has yet to be officially announced. The game was supposedly coming in 2021, as hinted by the fact that the Capcom Cup 2020 champion was originally not going to auto-qualify for Capcom Cup 2021, but the current pandemic and some rumored development issues suggest that the game will not release next year.

As Capcom is trending for Street Fighter stuff, though I'm not really a Street Fighter fan, I can mention I know the reason for the unexpected SF5 season pass. The most basic gist of it is SF6 was supposed to release next year, but it was not received well internally or with testers, there's this team mechanic the game was too focused on, the director (who was Ino) got demoted again & someone else put in charge to "fix" SF6 with an additional year in dev, and the new season pass is to buy time for that.

Street Fighter VI has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.