Latest Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.09 on PS5/PS4 Fixes Crashing and Resolves Iki Island Lighthouses Issues; Also Packs Legends Matchmaking Adjustments

Developer Sucker Punch Productions has deployed Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut update 2.09 across PS5 and PS4, and here’s what it does.

The latest patch for the recently released Director’s Cut addresses several issues on both platforms, including a crash that some have been reporting. In addition, the new update fixes an issue with lighthouses on the new Iki Island. As mentioned by Sucker Punch, this 2.09 patch also packs various matchmaking adjustments in the game’s Legends mode.

Patch 2.09 is now live for #GhostOfTsushima Director's Cut. This patch fixes a crash some users were experiencing, resolves an issue with Iki lighthouses, and includes adjustments for matchmaking in Legends. — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) September 5, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available globally now across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This new version of Sucker Punch’s 2020 Samurai hit title allows players to enjoy the all-new Iki Island expansion, and packs PS5-specific enhancements, including DualSense haptic feedback, Japanese lip-sync, and more.