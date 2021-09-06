Latest Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Update 2.09 on PS5/PS4 Fixes Crashing and Resolves Iki Island Lighthouses Issues; Also Packs Legends Matchmaking Adjustments
Developer Sucker Punch Productions has deployed Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut update 2.09 across PS5 and PS4, and here’s what it does.
The latest patch for the recently released Director’s Cut addresses several issues on both platforms, including a crash that some have been reporting. In addition, the new update fixes an issue with lighthouses on the new Iki Island. As mentioned by Sucker Punch, this 2.09 patch also packs various matchmaking adjustments in the game’s Legends mode.
Patch 2.09 is now live for #GhostOfTsushima Director's Cut. This patch fixes a crash some users were experiencing, resolves an issue with Iki lighthouses, and includes adjustments for matchmaking in Legends.
Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is available globally now across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This new version of Sucker Punch’s 2020 Samurai hit title allows players to enjoy the all-new Iki Island expansion, and packs PS5-specific enhancements, including DualSense haptic feedback, Japanese lip-sync, and more.
If you’re a history buff, you may know that in addition to Tsushima, the neighboring island of Iki was also invaded during this time period. Today we’re excited to reveal that a whole new chapter in Jin’s journey is coming and will take place on Iki. In this new story, Jin travels to the island to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. But soon, he finds himself caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.
We’ll have more to share about the story of Iki soon, but today we can confirm that beyond a whole new story and new characters, this new island also features tons of new content including brand new environments to explore, new armor for Jin as well as his horse, new mini-games, new techniques, new enemy types, and much more. There are even new animals to pet!
