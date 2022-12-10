Latest AMD Vulkan Driver “AMDVLK” Offers Increased Performance & Graphical Fixes For Various Games

Today, AMD uploads the new AMD Vulkan driver, AMDVLK v-2022.Q4.3, which offers some recent updates to performance on a handful of titles, as well as some graphical fixes and inconsistencies with some game titles.

Below is the information about the new AMD Vulkan driver update, located on AMD's GPUOpen-Drivers Github.

New feature and improvement Update Khronos Vulkan Headers to 1.3.235

Performance tuning for WolfYB, Three Kingdoms, etc.

Extend NonBlockCompressedView to support view3dAs2dArray Issue fix Coloured flickering in GTA IV

Shuttering in Doom Eternal

Dota2 fails to run with AMDVLK when RADV is installed

[PAL issues#91] AMDVLK driver hogs DRM_NODE_PRIMARY even when VK_KHR_display is not enabled

AMD has continued its promise of transparency with the company's coding, and this new update is no exception. The AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan, AMDVLK, is the official open-source Radeon graphics driver specifically designed for the Linux platform.

This new update adjusts the performance for Wolfenstein Youngblood and Total War: Three Kingdoms. The company does not specify other titles that have enhanced performance in this new update, but we will update with more information as more titles arise.

The new driver also fixes color flickering while running Grand Theft Auto IV and graphical stuttering while playing DOOM Eternal. Lastly, DOTA 2 can run if the system has the Radeon Vulkan ray-tracing installed.

Michael Larabel of the website Phoronix also notes that acceleration optimizations were made for titles under Windows that run by Linux in the Steam Play ecosystem by Valve with the assistance of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton.

The AMDVLK driver is compatible with the following AMD graphics card series:

Radeon RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500 Series

Radeon RX 5700/5600/5500 Series

Radeon RX Vega Series

Radeon RX 400/500 Series

Radeon Pro WX 9100, x200 Series

Radeon Pro W5700/W5500 Series

The AMD Vulkan driver is compatible with Ubuntu and Redhat distros but has not been officially tested on other versions. The company does warn users that they are free to use the driver on other distros, but results may vary from each.

To download the newest AMDVLK v-2022.Q4.3 from AMD, you can find the instructions and download file here on the company's GitHub page.

News Sources: Phoronix, GitHub