Kirby’s Dream Buffet Gets a Release Date and a Tasty Overview Trailer

Nathan Birch
Aug 11, 2022
Kirby's Dream Buffet

Last month, Nintendo surprise-announced Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a new Fall-Guys-esque multiplayer game that will see players competing with others to gobble as much food as possible. Well, Kirby’s Dream Buffet now has a release date and a new overview trailer, which shows off the game’s various modes (Race, Minigame, and Battle Royale) and play options (same system multiplayer, wireless, and online play). The game will also have a variety of cosmetics and other goodies you can unlock through regular gameplay (it doesn’t seem like there will be any microtransactions). You can check out the trailer, below.

The game looks relatively simple, but it ought to deliver some classic Nintendo multiplayer fun. And hey, the game will only cost $15, so it doesn’t have to do too much. Need to know more about Kirby’s Dream Buffet? Here’s Nintendo’s official description for the game…

"Who’s hungry for some multiplayer Kirby fun? This summer, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is coming to Nintendo Switch, serving up a helping of fun local or online multiplayer action through a variety of food-themed courses that even the pickiest of eaters will want to devour.

Launching exclusively in Nintendo eShop, Kirby’s Dream Buffet finds a gang of Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic fun. Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities -- or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called here -- to thwart the competition. The game offers accessible gameplay for players of all skill levels, but also presents a healthy challenge for those looking to satiate their craving for friendly competition."

Kirby’s Dream Buffet rolls onto Nintendo Switch on August 17. What do you think Kirby fans? Ready to belly up to the buffet?

