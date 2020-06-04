Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning Remaster Leaks Through the Official Microsoft Store; Listed for a Release on August 11

Remember 2012’s Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning? Well, the action-RPG from Big Huge Games and now-defunct 38 Studios appears to be getting a remaster in the form of ‘Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning’.

Written by renowned Forgotten Realms novel author R.A. Salvatore, Kingdoms of Amalur was kind of a mixed bag. While not inventive, the title was praised for its visuals and gameplay.

iOS 13.5.5 Code Confirms That Apple is Working on Services Bundles

Many hoped for some sort of a remaster or remake but with EA still having the publishing rights for the title despite THQ acquiring the IP back in 2018, this seemed unlikely.

From the looks of it, however, THQ and EA have now come to an agreement as Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning has now surfaced on the official Microsoft Store ahead of any official announcement. As per the listing, the remaster is being developed by Kaiko and will release on August 11th. It will feature remastered visuals, refined gameplay, and all DLC from the original release. We’ve included the official description and a set of screenshots down below:

Description

The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world. Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

















Features Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor.

The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play.

Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills.

Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!

Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!

Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore.

Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having "more content than any single-player game deserves!"

Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy - all central to the primary mission.

Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning.

It’s likely that, aside from an Xbox release, the remaster will also appear on other platforms, with the possibility of a Switch version as well.