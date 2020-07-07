Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning New Trailer Reveals Release Date; New Expansion Confirmed

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning release date has been confirmed today with a brand new trailer.

The trailer, which can be found right below, confirms the game will release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 8th.

The good news doesn't end here today. THQ Nordic also confirmed today that a brand new Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning expansion called Fatesworn will be released sometime in 2021.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is the remaster of the action role-playing game released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC years back. While the setting wasn't particularly original, the game's combo-oriented combat system made it an extremely enjoyable game.

Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor.

The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play.

Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills.

Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!

Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!

Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 8th.