New Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning PS5 Update Brings Native 4K Support on Sony’s Console as Well
A new Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning update has been released, which brings native 4K resolution support on PlayStation 5.
The remaster already supported 4K resolution on PC as well as Xbox Series X, and Xbox One X, but PS5 owners can now also enjoy the game in glorious 4K. In addition to offering support for UHD on Sony’s next-gen console, the new update also packs various improvements and fixes across all platforms.
Down below you’ll find the official release notes, as supplied by THQ Nordic.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Patch #6 Release Notes
Graphical Glitches:
- Chest missing the lid fixed.
- Fae cache glitch fixed.
- Some other graphic glitches that would project beams through some spaces fixed.
- Several black areas fixed (those that were looking burned or just pitch black).
Gameplay Fix:
- It was possible to permanently knock down essential Quest-related NPCs. Example: Garaner Vernt in Canneroc. These would have blocked quest progress. Most of the time those events were triggered by specific timing.
- Loremaster Achievement fixed.
- General Fixes/Improvements:
- Controller Sensitivity improved.
- Stability improvements.
PS5-specific:
- Detection with native 4k resolution support (PC, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series already have 4k native).
The remastered version of Kingdoms of Amalur is available globally now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. A new expansion for the game, the Fatesworn expansion, is slated for a release later this year.
The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world. Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.
