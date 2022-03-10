King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Delayed to April 26, Reveals NeocoreGames
Hungarian game studio NeocoreGames announced a slight delay to the scheduled release date of King Arthur: Knight's Tale. The game will now launch on April 26th, instead of the previously planned March 29th. The developers said this will allow improving voice acting and localisation in addition to further testing, so that players may get the smoothest possible experience. Truth to be told, King Arthur: Knight's Tale had already been delayed once from its original February 15th date.
As you might recall, the turn-based tactical RPG was unveiled in late October 2020, when NeocoreGames received funding through a Kickstarter campaign that gathered £155K. King Arthur: Knight's Tale then debuted on Steam Early Access in January 2021. So far, most user reviews are quite positive.
The setting is an alternative version of regular Arthurian tales where the King has gone mad and the Lady of the Lake had to revive none other than Sir Mordred to put him down.
King Arthur: Knight's Tale will also be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X at a later date.
A Role-playing Tactical Game
Experience a unique hybrid between turn-based tactical games and traditional, character-centric RPGs! This dark fantasy version of the Arthurian mythology invites you to manage a team of heroes on the dangerous battlefield, while also engaging in moral choices, hero management, and the rebuilding of Camelot.
The Round Table reborn
Gather your knights and send them on quests involving deep, tactical battles! Assemble a team of heroes, selecting from six classes (Defender, Champion, Marksman, Vanguard, Arcanist, Sage). Level them up, gain unique skill points, equip the best items looted from missions. But beware! Heroes can die, and the treatment of their injuries, curses, diseases take time. Between missions, make sure that Camelot has the right facilities for recovery, and prepare different heroes for different quests.
A question of loyalty
Heroes are your main resources – but no mere numbers! They have their own distinct personalities, goals, rivalries (even unique traits, skills and bond benefits). They will observe your decisions closely! Settle disputes, grant favours, select heroes who can work together, send them on missions they are comfortable with. Tread carefully, because their loyalty depends on many factors. They can even leave and turn against you!
The making of a monarch
You, as a king, have a personality as well, shaped by your actions and moral choices. The Morality Chart will represent your status between Christianity and Old Faith, between Tyranny and Righteousness. Your choices affect values on this chart, influencing both gameplay and narrative.
The weight of decisions
Knight's Tale offers four different difficulty modes, from laid-back storytelling to the most grueling battles Avalon has ever seen. Those looking for even more challenge can also try Roguelite Mode. Here, every small decision matters – not only the moral choices, but actions taken in the turn-based combat as well. The campaign unfolds with a roguelite twist: no reloads, only regrets! The thrill of dealing with the consequences is half the fun, but your decisions also affect the story. Each playthrough can unfold differently, branching in unexpected ways.
The end is only the beginning
Play through the campaign (once or see multiple paths) of King Arthur: Knight's Tale, and after that, you unlock the endgame, reserved only for the bravest. Tough new challenges appear on the map with mythic bossfights, random quests, more loot and character progression ultimately leading to the banishing of Balor, the monstrous god-king of the Fomorians.
