King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Delayed to April 26, Reveals NeocoreGames

Hungarian game studio NeocoreGames announced a slight delay to the scheduled release date of King Arthur: Knight's Tale. The game will now launch on April 26th, instead of the previously planned March 29th. The developers said this will allow improving voice acting and localisation in addition to further testing, so that players may get the smoothest possible experience. Truth to be told, King Arthur: Knight's Tale had already been delayed once from its original February 15th date.

As you might recall, the turn-based tactical RPG was unveiled in late October 2020, when NeocoreGames received funding through a Kickstarter campaign that gathered £155K. King Arthur: Knight's Tale then debuted on Steam Early Access in January 2021. So far, most user reviews are quite positive.

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Full Release Coming on February 15, 2022

The setting is an alternative version of regular Arthurian tales where the King has gone mad and the Lady of the Lake had to revive none other than Sir Mordred to put him down.

King Arthur: Knight's Tale will also be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X at a later date.