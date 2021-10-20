King Arthur: Knight’s Tale Full Release Coming on February 15, 2022

NeocoreGames announced that King Arthur: Knight's Tale is going to leave Steam Early Access on February 15, 2022. By then, the game will be considered a full release and will include several features. Before the 1.0 launch, however, NeocoreGames will release a final Early Access update in December which will include the game's PvP feature added.

The 1.0 version of King Arthur: Knight's Tale will include:

The full story campaign

More than 30 playable heroes and six different classes

Level cap increased to 30

More than 50 missions

Post-campaign endgame mode

Optional PvP mode

Completed OST

Digital in-game rewards for our Kickstarter backers

Achievements

With the announcement, a new developer diary has been submitted by NeocoreGames. This latest video/trailer for King Arthur: Knight's Tale details the game's classes and character management. You can watch the developer diary below:

The game has a total of 6 classes and each hero is unique. They have their own story and background alongside other characteristics such as their personalities and moral values. Among them, you'll be able to recognize famous characters from the Arthurian mythos such as Merlin, Lancelot, and others.

King Arthur: Knight's Tale is a game made by the team behind Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr and The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing series, among other titles. The game is a turn-based strategy RPG set in a fantasy world based on the Arthurian myth.

Players will be able to control a small team of heroes to fight grueling battles with more than 30 heroes across diverse classes. They will take control of Sir Mordred, the former nemesis of Sir Arthur, and explore the mythical land of Avalon to kill King Arthur... Or whatever he has become after the Lady of the Lake took his dying vessel to Avalon.

As previously mentioned, King Arthur: Knight's Tale is coming out of Early Access on Steam on February 15, 2022. The game is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on a yet to be confirmed release window.