Kena: Bridge of Spirits Has a Budget Price of $40; Pre-Orders Now Open
Earlier this week, during Sony's latest State of Play event, indie developer Ember Lab revealed the release date for the Zelda-inspired action/adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The game will be available for PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 24th.
Today, though, pre-orders have finally opened on both the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store, revealing that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will have a 'budget' price of $40. That's for the Standard Edition; there's also a Digital Deluxe Edition priced $50, which includes the Digital Soundtrack, a unique silver staff for Kena and golden Rot skin.
All pre-orders, on the other hand, come with a set of 'Celebration hats'. According to Ember Lab, hats are 'a great way to track and locate individual Rot throughout the environments'. While dozens of hats can be found in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, these are only available through pre-orders.
The StoryKena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine. She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.
Find the RotTimid and illusive spirits scattered throughout the forest. They maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements.
Key Features
- Build Your Team: Find and collect Rot to gain powerful abilities, make discoveries, and transform the environment.
- Explore: A forgotten village and a strange curse. Draw on the power of the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world.
- Fast-Paced Combat: Spirits have become corrupt, trapped and unable to move on, challenging Kena at every turn.