Patch Tuesday is here, which means new Windows 10 cumulative updates are ready to be installed. Along with security updates for other versions of the operating system, Microsoft has also released Windows 10 version 2004 Build 19041.508 (KB4571756) for its latest May 2020 Update, bringing a number of fixes and improvements.

Some of the highlights include:

Updates to improve security when using input devices (such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen).

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Here is the security changelog of Windows 10 version 2004 KB4571756

Addresses an issue with a possible elevation of privilege in windowmanagement.dll .

. Addresses a security vulnerability issue with user proxies and HTTP-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTP-based intranet servers cannot leverage a user proxy by default to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if the clients do not have a configured system proxy. If you must leverage a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the Windows Update policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” This change does not affect customers who secure their Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers with the Transport Layer Security (TLS) or Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols. For more information, see Ensuring clients stay secure, changes to scans against Windows Server Update Service (WSUS) servers.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

You can download the latest Windows 10 version 2004 cumulative update through Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Updates are also available via the Microsoft Update Catalog website for manual download and installation. For more details, head over to the support page, or this list for all the Windows 10 version 2004 known issues that have been fixed or are yet to be addressed.