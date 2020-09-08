Microsoft has released this month's Windows 10 cumulative updates for several versions of the operating system, including Windows 10 November 2019 Update (version 1909), May 2019 Update (version 1903), and October 2018 Update (version 1809).

Today's Patch Tuesday updates bring a number of improvements and bug fixes to Windows 10. Microsoft had released a preview of these updates at the end of last month, giving it some time to test these Windows 10 cumulative updates. But Patch Tuesday Windows 10 cumulative update also adds security fixes to the mix, making these mandatory, non-optional updates.

KB4571756 (Build 19041.508) Is Out for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (v2004)

Changelog of Windows 10 Cumulative Update Builds 18362.1082 and 18363.1082 (KB4574727) for versions 1909 and 1903

Addresses a security vulnerability issue with user proxies and HTTP-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTP-based intranet servers cannot leverage a user proxy by default to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if the clients do not have a configured system proxy. If you must leverage a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the Windows Update policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” This change does not affect customers who secure their Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) servers with the Transport Layer Security (TLS) or Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols. For more information, see Ensuring clients stay secure, changes to scans against Windows Server Update Service (WSUS) servers.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Apart from the above, version 1809 has received KB4570333 (Build 17763.1457), version 1803 has received KB4577032 (Build 17134.1726), version 1709 has received KB4577041 (Build 16299.2107), version 1703 gets KB4577021 (Build 15063.2500), and v1607 is receiving KB4577015 (Build 14393.3930). Updates are also live for the latest May 2020 Update.

Windows 10 cumulative update for September 2020 is available through Windows Update and the Microsoft Update Catalog.