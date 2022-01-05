Microsoft Releases an Out-of-Band Windows Update to Fix Windows Server Black Screen and Performance Issues

Just days before this month's Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft has released out-of-band (OOB) patches to address some Windows Server issues. These include a black screen, slow sign-in, and general slowness problems on Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2012 R2.

"After you install the December 14, 2021 Windows update on a server that is running Windows Server 2012 R2, the server may stop responding," the Windows maker explained. "Additionally, you may experience a black screen, slow sign in, or general slowness over time eventually causing the server to stop responding." The company has released KB5010196 for Windows Server 2019 and KB5010215 for Windows Server 2012 R2.

First Feature Update for Windows 11 (Codenamed Sun Valley 2) Scheduled to Be Finalized in May 2022

Release notes for KB5010196 (Build 17763.2369) out-of-band Windows update

Addresses a known issue that might prevent you from using Remote Desktop to reach the server. In some circumstances, the server might stop responding. The screen might also appear black, and general performance and signing in might be slow.

The update is only available via Microsoft Update Catalog. Microsoft said that you can manually import this update into Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). As for the other affected platforms, the company added that the updates for them will be released in the coming days.