JONSBO’s BO 100 Is a Mini-ITX PC Case with a Unique Design

JONSBO's BO series of PC chassis is defined as a creative series, and the BO 100 offers an incredibly portable and unique design. This unique design features restrained lighting effects and a full-grain leather strap to offer higher portability than similar-sized PC cases. This case comes with either a silver color or a black color. JONSBO has yet to release any pricing information for the BO 100 PC case.

The BO 100 PC case is a unique Mini-ITX PC case with a leather strap and a drawer-like structure

The Design of the BO 100 PC case is incredibly unique as this case looks to create a design that fits into nearly any environment. This case features a tempered glass front panel, which easily shows the components installed inside this PC case. This case's unique drawer-like structure design offers easier cable management alongside being an easier way to install the PC components. This case features two-way dustproof for both intake and exhaust, with the filters on the side being made from metal and the bottom/rear filters being created from PVC.

The inner drawer-like structure features a totally metal construction and a matte black coating. This drawer structure features Teflon PTFE pads at six different parts to offer smooth action and avoid scratching the paint on the structure or metal housing.

The BO 100 PC case features support for a graphics card length of under 207 mm and GPU width of under 48 mm. This PC case can only support a Mini-ITX or a DTX motherboard with the dimensions of 170 mm by 203 mm while offering space for either an SFX or an SFX-L power supply. This PC case offers two 2.5" drive locations and a single 3.5" drive location for storage.

For cooling, this PC case features support for an air cooler with a height of under 158 mm and for liquid coolers with a 120 mm radiator and a pump head under 70 mm. This shows how the CPU cooler can be cooled by either an air cooler or an AIO cooler, allowing various configurations to be easily supported by this case.

The BO 100 features a front IO having two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB 3.1 Type-C ports; JONSBO has yet to announce any pricing information or when the BO 100 PC case will be available for purchase. This case comes in either a silver color scheme or a black color scheme.