Antec Releases the NX410 Mid-Tower PC Case

Antec has released the NX410 Mid-Tower PC case featuring a tempered glass side panel and a mesh front panel to allow for easy viewing of PC components while still providing a fantastic airflow for high-end components. The NX410 PC case comes in two different colors, white or black, and is currently available in Europe at a very competitive price of €59. This price is perfect for a budget PC build that primarily uses most of its budget on other PC components.

Antec has announced the NX410 Mid-Tower PC case comes in either a black color scheme or a white color scheme. This case offers an easy building experience, thanks to the large open internal structure to the case. This case features a 390 mm x 210 mm x 485 mm size and features a tempered glass side panel. This tempered glass side panel allows for the RGB lighting to be easily shown through, and this case has a mesh front panel. This front panel ensures higher airflow for the internal components; this mesh front panel allows the two included 140 mm fans to be easily shown off and customized for the two.

This case comes with three included fans, and two fans are mounted to the front panel with a size of 140 mm and a single 120 mm fan mounted to the rear panel. This case may only come with three fans but has mounting holes for up to six fans. If your PC uses water cooling instead of air cooling, this case can support a 360 mm radiator mounted to the front panel and a 280 mm radiator to the top panel, and a 140 mm radiator mounted to the rear of the case.

The front 140 mm fans offer RGB lighting, controlled through various motherboard's RGB lighting software. The NX410 PC case can support a motherboard size up to the ATX motherboard format, a CPU cooler height of up to 168 mm, a graphics card length of 335 mm, and a power supply length of 165 mm. This case is currently available in Europe with a price of €59 or roughly $70.49.