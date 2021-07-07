Thermalright Introduces the Frost Spirit 140 BLACK V3 CPU Cooler

Thermalright has announced a new variant to the Frost Spirit CPU cooler, and This new variant is called the Frost Spirit 140 BLACK V3 CPU Cooler. This new variant now features an all-black color scheme and a nickel-plated C1100-grade copper base. Thermalright has yet to announce any pricing for this new CPU cooler or when it will be available for purchase.

The design of this CPU cooler is largely unchanged, still featuring four thick heat pipes which connect to the nickel-plated copper base to quickly and efficiently move the heat away from the CPU. Each heat pipe features an 8 mm thickness to allow for fast heat transfer, allowing high-powered CPUs to be easily installed and cooled.

The top of each fin stack features the Thermalright logo in white to easily stand out in nearly any gaming setup, while the black color scheme matches most motherboards and graphics cards. Each fin stack offers a total of 58 fins, with a gap of 1.6 mm, which allows for a good amount of airflow from the fans to cool each fin easily.

The Frost Spirit 140 BLACK V3 CPU Cooler utilizes a dual fin stack design, with a 120 mm and 140 mm fan. The 120 mm fan is called TL-C12B and features a fan speed of 1,500 RPM, pushing up to 66.17 CFM while only creating up to 25.6 dBA of noise. The TL-D14B is a 140 mm fan that creates up to 25.6 dBA of noise while pushing up to 77.8 CFM of airflow at a maximum speed of 1,500 RPM. These fans utilize fluid-dynamic bearings to offer both a quiet operation, fast fan speeds, and a long life span.

The default configuration of this CPU cooler has the 120 mm fan act as the "push" fan while the 140 mm fan acts as a conveyor placed between the two fin-stacks. This cooler offers support for both Intel and AMD sockets, including the LGA1200, LGA115x, LGA2066, and AM4.

