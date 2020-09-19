JETT: THE FAR SHORE Needs More Time in the Oven, Now Ships in 2021
JETT: THE FAR SHORE, the 'cinematic sci-fi action/adventure game in development at Superbrothers (Sword & Sorcery EP) and Pine Scented, has been delayed into 2021. The game needs more time in the oven, as is the case with pretty much all game delays.
JETT: THE FAR SHORE was announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal event back in June, and it's set to hit PS5, PS4, and PC through the Epic Games store.
JETT: THE FAR SHORE invites you on an interstellar expedition to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure. As scout Mei, be the first to deploy to a mythic ocean planet, take the helm of a 'jett' and explore a vast unknown - skim low over waves, roar up pristine coastlines and carve through otherworldly woods. Adapt to an intricate, systemic open world and persevere through adversity alongside an intimate ensemble in this heartfelt story of courage, wonder and regret.
Features
- EMBARK on an exploratory single player adventure presented in five captivating acts encompassing monumental moments, laid-back exploration, occasional white-knuckle action, moments of heartfelt companionship, and a helping of existential dread.
- SOAK in a sea of music and 3D sound, with a breathtaking score by Scntfc.
- DEPLOY to the surface of a mythic ocean planet: skim up undiscovered coastlines, inspect indigenous flora and fauna, adapt to new perils, and problem-solve tough obstacles using your jett's array of scientific tools.
- INVESTIGATE the source of 'the hymnwave', an interstellar invitation that propelled a people to look beyond their troubled skies and across the sea of stars, for salvation
- RENDEZVOUS at 'Ground Control' and get to know fellow scouts in relaxed first-person sequences, as the scouts struggle together to “satisfy ‘Jao's directives’” and acquit themselves with honor.
- ENDURE hardships, evade pursuers and grapple with massive 'kolos' creatures by out-pacing or out-smarting adversaries and navigating hazards.
- DELVE DEEPER after the campaign’s culmination to explore a robust mysterious endgame where the open-world immersive sim elements flourish.
