JETT: THE FAR SHORE Needs More Time in the Oven, Now Ships in 2021

JETT: THE FAR SHORE, the 'cinematic sci-fi action/adventure game in development at Superbrothers (Sword & Sorcery EP) and Pine Scented, has been delayed into 2021. The game needs more time in the oven, as is the case with pretty much all game delays.

JETT: THE FAR SHORE was announced during the PlayStation 5 reveal event back in June, and it's set to hit PS5, PS4, and PC through the Epic Games store.

Arma 3 Contact Expansion Brings Aliens to the Game on July 25th