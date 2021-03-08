It Takes Two Gets Bombastic and Romantic ‘We’re Better Together’ Trailer
EA and Hazelight have published a new trailer for the upcoming rom-com cooperative platform game It Takes Two. Titled 'We're Better Together', it shows some of the shenanigans that players will have to go through in this peculiar adventure.
Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.
Master unique and connected character abilities in every new level. Help each other across an abundance of unexpected obstacles and laugh-out-loud moments. Kick gangster squirrels’ furry tails, pilot a pair of underpants, DJ a buzzing night club, and bobsleigh through a magical snow globe. Embrace a heartfelt and hilarious story where narrative and gameplay weave into a uniquely metaphorical experience.
It Takes Two is developed by the award-winning studio Hazelight, the industry leader of cooperative play. They’re about to take you on a wild and wondrous ride where only one thing is for certain: we’re better together.
KEY FEATURES
- Pure co-op perfection — Invite a friend to join for free with Remote Play Together, and experience a thrilling adventure built purely for two. Choose from couch or online co-op with split-screen play, and face ever-changing challenges where working together is the only way forward.
- Gleefully disruptive gameplay — From rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus, you never know what you’ll be up against next. Filled with genre-bending challenges and new character abilities to master in every level, experience a metaphorical merging of gameplay and narrative that pushes the boundaries of interactive storytelling.
- A universal tale of relationships — Discover a touching and heartfelt story of the challenges in getting along. Help Cody and May learn how to overcome their differences. Meet a diverse cast of strange and endearing characters. Join forces and go on an adventure you’ll treasure — together!
It Takes Two launches on March 26th for PC (Origin and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X.
