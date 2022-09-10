Iron Man Game Reportedly in Development at Motive, Will Launch Before Black Panther

Last month, we learned that a new single player game dedicated to Iron Man may be in development at Electronic Arts. A rumor started circulating that it would be revealed at yesterday's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, but it turned out to be false.

That said, GiantBomb's Jeff Grubb confirmed today that it won't be long before it becomes public. In fact, he reckons the Iron Man game will actually be released before the rumored Black Panther game.

This is the other game I was talking about when we went over the Black Panther stuff. You shouldn't have to wait much longer to hear about it, but you will have to wait to play it. Although it's coming before Black Panther. https://t.co/qFaStBsoL6 — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 10, 2022

The latter is known to be in development at EA's Redmond studio, which was founded by former Monolith Productions Studio Head Kevin Stephens. We were wondering which studio would take the helm on the Iron Man game; interestingly, Grubb said EA Motive will take care of it after they're done with the Dead Space remake (set to launch on January 27th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X).

Motive is doing iron man after dead space. A team of former Shadow of Mordor devs will make Black Panther. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 10, 2022

As you'll probably remember, EA Motive was founded by former Ubisoft executive Jade Raymond about seven years ago. Their first task was to help DICE with Star Wars Battlefront II, specifically taking the lead in the making of the single player campaign. After merging with BioWare Montréal (following this studio's disappointing release of Mass Effect Andromeda), Motive went on to develop the space combat game Star Wars Squadrons, released in 2020.

We don't know any concrete details on their Iron Man game yet. Many fans believe that Electronic Arts would do well to allow them access to Anthem's flying mechanics, which always seemed like a perfect fit for a game dedicated to the Marvel superhero.

Until this new game releases, the only real way to fly as Iron Man in a game is to play either Camouflaj's PlayStation VR game or Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers. Iron Man will also be featured in Marvel's Midnight Suns (now due on December 2nd), but being a tactical roleplaying game means you won't be able to fly freely.