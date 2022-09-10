Menu
Company

Iron Man Game Reportedly in Development at Motive, Will Launch Before Black Panther

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 10, 2022
Crystal Dynamics Marvel's Avengers Iron Man

Last month, we learned that a new single player game dedicated to Iron Man may be in development at Electronic Arts. A rumor started circulating that it would be revealed at yesterday's Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, but it turned out to be false.

That said, GiantBomb's Jeff Grubb confirmed today that it won't be long before it becomes public. In fact, he reckons the Iron Man game will actually be released before the rumored Black Panther game.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Rumored Iron Man Open-World Game Looks Stunning In Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer

The latter is known to be in development at EA's Redmond studio, which was founded by former Monolith Productions Studio Head Kevin Stephens. We were wondering which studio would take the helm on the Iron Man game; interestingly, Grubb said EA Motive will take care of it after they're done with the Dead Space remake (set to launch on January 27th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X).

As you'll probably remember, EA Motive was founded by former Ubisoft executive Jade Raymond about seven years ago. Their first task was to help DICE with Star Wars Battlefront II, specifically taking the lead in the making of the single player campaign. After merging with BioWare Montréal (following this studio's disappointing release of Mass Effect Andromeda), Motive went on to develop the space combat game Star Wars Squadrons, released in 2020.

We don't know any concrete details on their Iron Man game yet. Many fans believe that Electronic Arts would do well to allow them access to Anthem's flying mechanics, which always seemed like a perfect fit for a game dedicated to the Marvel superhero.

Until this new game releases, the only real way to fly as Iron Man in a game is to play either Camouflaj's PlayStation VR game or Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers. Iron Man will also be featured in Marvel's Midnight Suns (now due on December 2nd), but being a tactical roleplaying game means you won't be able to fly freely.

Products mentioned in this post

Marvel's Avengers
USD 20
PlayStation VR
USD 127
Star Wars Battlefront II
USD 22

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order