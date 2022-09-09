Marvel’s Midnight Suns Locks in a December Release Date

Resigned yourself to the fact that Marvel’s Midnight Suns likely isn’t coming in 2022 following its latest delay? Well, good news – it turns out the game is still arriving this year! Today during the first-ever Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, it was announced the Firaxis-developed XCOM-style tactical game will be coming out in early December. You can check out a trailer, providing a fresh look at Midnight Suns’ gameplay and cast of characters, below.

A series of animated Midnight Suns prequel shorts (five in total) will also be revealed over the coming weeks. Get a first taste, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Midnight Suns? Here are the game’s key features…

- Become the Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Lead a legendary collection of heroes that span across The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more as you customize your team, tailor your selection of abilities to suit your playstyle, and unlock iconic outfits that will delight any Marvel fan. Explore the Darker Side of Marvel - Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon.

- Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon. Live Among the Legends - See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favorite Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. Dive deep and explore The Abbey - your very own mystical secret base - as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries.

- See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favorite Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. Dive deep and explore The Abbey - your very own mystical secret base - as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries. Fight and Think Like a Super Hero - Team up with your fellow heroes, assess the tactical battlefield, and strategically launch devastating iconic attacks against the forces of darkness. From the creators of the critically acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes a new engaging and deeply customizable battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on December 2. Last-gen Xbox One, PS4, and Switch versions will launch sometime later.