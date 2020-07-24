Iron Harvest 1920+ Gets ‘Pre-Season’ Open Beta Next Week

Iron Harvest 1920+, previously just known as Iron Harvest, is a real-time strategy game in development at KING Art. Funded via Kickstarter a few years ago, it is finally approaching its planned September 1st release date (on PC; consoles are getting the game in early 2021) and the developers have announced a 'Pre-Season' Open Beta event that will be available next week.

Iron Harvest 1920+ tells an epic, overarching story following three factions and their protagonists. Each faction offers different tactical opportunities. in the intense tactical battles. This not only allows an intense story telling spanning over 20 missions in three campaigns but also guarantees deep tactical multiplayer experiences in which strategy beats clicks per second at any time. Additional Skirmish and Challenge Maps allow to challenge the AI alone or in co-op with a friend.

Iron Harvest 1920+ features intense co-op and competitive multiplayer and will host ladder matches, ranked matches, and leagues wih seasonal tournaments and content. Starting on July 30 all interested players in the free open beta ("Pre-season") will be get a taste of the seasonal content and can earn in-game rewards and rankings. Players who compete during the open beta Pre-season can qualify for an exciting final-round Iron Harvest competition being hosted at the 2020 gamescom expo in Cologne, 27-30 August.

Today’s trailer allows for a glimpse on the three factions, Polania, Saxony and Rusviet as they ready their giant war machines and go all in, in the war that followed the war which was supposed to end all wars.

Pre-Season Content: