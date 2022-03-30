Apple Might Not Adopt Under-Display Touch ID on iPhones Until 2025

Apple completely abandoned Touch ID on its high-end iPhones back in 2018, but there are rumors that the technology giant will revive it in future models, with the sensor reportedly present underneath the display. Unfortunately, according to one analyst’s prediction, that might not happen until 2025.

Apple Is Also Said to Bring Under-Screen Face ID to Future iPhones, but No Word on When That Will Happen

Though Touch ID is implemented in other Apple devices, it might take a while before it is re-introduced in an advanced form in future iPhones. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the latest survey states that Apple is not bringing the technology to the 2023 and 2024 lineup of iPhones. The only reason he gives is that Face ID, Apple’s current biometric solution for high-end iPhones, already does a terrific job in keeping unwanted users out.

Additionally, it works well even if the iPhone owner is wearing a mask, bringing greater ease when using the device. Previously, Kuo predicted that Apple would bring under-display Touch ID to this year’s iPhones, but it is possible the technology giant is looking to explore how to bring under-screen Face ID to future models. Speaking of advancements in under-display Face ID, a previous report stated that there is progress there, but unfortunately, it will not be ready for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 30, 2022

With the iPhone 14 series reportedly passed the EVT stage, it is clear that Apple will adopt a ‘pill + punch-hole’ cutout at the front, but sadly, the Face ID components will not be found underneath the display. Kuo’s predictions surrounding Apple’s iPhones go through multiple revisions, as he previously claimed that Apple will adopt in-screen Face ID on the 2023 iPhone series.

While he has not made any predictions on a new Face ID variant, it is safe to assume that Apple currently does not see value in bringing a different Touch ID version to the market. Seeing as how the California-based giant is the only phone vendor that has a reliable form of facial recognition incorporated into mobile devices, it will likely see no reason to change that approach.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo