Under-Display Face ID Technology Is Showing Progress, but Not Ready for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

We have come to know through a display analyst that Apple intends on incorporating a ‘hole + pill’ cutout for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. When asked about the company adopting under-display Face ID for the upcoming models, the same analyst commented that while the technology is showing progress, it is far from ready.

Under-Panel Face ID Could Be Adopted on iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, Depending on Progress

Earlier this year, Ross Young said that under-panel Face ID technology had not been finalized for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which would have given us hope that Apple would finally deliver customers that ‘full screen’ experience. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as the latest update from Young buries any excitement of seeing this massive and incredible change. According to him, the tech was not qualified for production this year, likely due to quality problems.

iPhone 14 Pro Will Potentially Come With an Upgraded 48MP Camera Capable of 8K Recording

Instead, Young comments that under-display Face ID could be adopted on the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 series, depending on the progress of the technology. We believe Apple could continue using its ‘hole + pill’ cutout on future iPhone models before finally adopting that under-display advancement we are hoping to see. Young has a strong track record regarding iPhones, though his prediction goes against what Jon Prosser claimed moments before the iPhone 13 series was officially announced.

Face ID under the display isn't ready yet. It is making progress though. Although not qualified for mass production for the iPhone this year, we may see it in 2023 or 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

Sharing a render of what appeared to be the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a Titanium finish, Prosser states that the Face ID camera array would be located beneath the screen. He also stated that the top-tier models would feature a punch-hole front-facing camera, which is something Ming-Chi Kuo predicted as well. Since Ross Young has a better track record out of the remaining two, we will have to side with him for the time being, though we will still remind our readers to treat all this information with a pinch of salt.

As always, we will be back with more updates, so stay tuned.

News Source: Ross Young