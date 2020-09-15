Although the Time Flies event is mainly for the iPad and Apple Watch, it seems as though Apple might have another surprise, if this new 'iPhone SE 2020' screen protector listing on Best Buy is anything to go by.

Apple's Time Flies event is just a couple of hours away, with the online Apple Store down ahead of the iPad Air 4, iPad 8, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE announcements. Reports also suggest that there will be an iPhone event in October which will be meant for the iPhone 12. But, it seems as though we might actually see an iPhone in today's event after all in the iPhone SE Plus 2020.

What gave the iPhone SE Plus 2020 away? Well, a screen protector listing over at Best Buy. According to the listing, the iPhone SE Plus will feature a 5.5-inch display, same as any other Plus iPhone. So, if we are to take a wild guess here, it will essentially be an iPhone SE with a larger display inside an iPhone 8 Plus chassis. That's all.

We are not going to dive deep into specific here other than the fact that the event is literally a couple of hours away. All will be revealed then!

