Here’s Apple’s September 15th ‘Time Flies’ Event Start Time in Your Local Timezone

Apple is scheduled to host its Time Flies event later today. The event will be virtual, much like how the company broadcasted its WWDC 2020 from Apple Park. While there have been several rumors that the company might not announce the latest iPhone 12 series, we will feast our eyes on the new Apple Watch Series 6 models, new iPad Air, and potentially more. If you're not familiar with Apple's September 15th 'Time Flies' event start time in your local timezone or region, we're here to guide let you know just that.

Apple's September 15th Event Start Time in Your Region of Residence

Apple's event will begin at 10 AM PDT on September 15th. The company has always live-streamed its event and this year will be the same. The company is also streaming the event on YouTube, so a wider range of audience can have access to it. We will be covering the event live in extensive detail as well, so you can stick with us as well for full coverage. Here's what you have to do to find out Apple's Time Flies event start time in your local timezone.

We have embedded an image below with all the cities listed with the corresponding event start time in your local timezone. Simply locate the image and check out the time mentioned next to it and that's all. When the clock hits the said time, you can watch Apple's live-stream. If you don't find the region of your residence, head over to the DateandTime website that features the entire list of cities with Apple's Time Flies event start time.

As mentioned earlier, Apple is expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 6. We have also heard that there will be a budget variant of the Apple Watch along with a new iPad Air. The company might also announce its new Tile-like AirTags for precise location tracking. We will keep you guys posted so be sure to stick around for full coverage.

What product announcement are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments.