iPhone 15 Display Size, Design Details Shared, More Premium Models To Feature Thinner Bezels, With Curved Edges

More information surrounding the iPhone 15 series’s display and design was shared. If you thought Apple would be bringing a change to the screen size, then you will be disappointed. However, there will be significant alterations to the design, with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra said to tout slimmer bezels along with curved edges. Here are more details that you would like to read about.

The new design change means that the top-end iPhone 15 Ultra may end up resembling an Apple Watch

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to feature the Dynamic Island belonging to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. ShrimpApplePro states on his Twitter account that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will feature thinner bezels, along with curved edges and a flat display. Slimmer bezels mean that the upcoming flagships will have a smaller footprint than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, making them easier to grip.

For 2023, all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island, though the less expensive versions will likely lose out on ProMotion technology, preventing them from getting that buttery-smooth 120Hz display. As for the top-tier iPhone 15 Ultra, an unnamed source has informed ShrimpApplePro that this model is ‘very beautiful’ and this subtle design change means that the upcoming flagship may resemble an Apple Watch.

Well I have the result for the display design of the iPhone 15 series.

- all iPhone 15 series will have the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series

- pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curve — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

For those that are still confused, the tipster states that the iPhone 11 Pro Max launched back in 2019 featured curved bezels and a flat display, so the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are likely to get the same treatment. When we talked about more exclusive features arriving to the more premium models, it appears that Apple also included design changes. For those wanting to know more, we believe you will have impressed to hear the following.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are said to feature a new titanium chassis, along with a Thunderbolt 3 port, increased RAM, and the inclusion of solid state buttons. Of course, all of these changes can mean that Apple may have an excuse to charge more from its customers, but we will update our readers on the little details in the future, so stay tuned. For now, let us know what you think about these rumored changes.

News Source: ShrimpApplePro