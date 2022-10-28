Apple to Ditch Clicky Buttons on iPhone 15 Pro Models In Favor of Solid-State Buttons With Three Taptic Engines

Apple released its flagship iPhone 14 Pro models with a wide range of forward-facing changes recently. While the new handsets are all the hype these days, it is never too early to begin speculating what Apple will have in store for users next year. We are now hearing that the iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch the clicky buttons in favor of solid-state buttons along with three Taptic Engines.

iPhone 15 Pro Models to Switch to Solid-State Buttons With Three Taptic Engines and USB-C

According to the prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, next year's iPhone 15 Pro models will come with solid-state buttons along with three Taptic Engines. What this means is that the Power and Volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models will not be clicky and instead use a solid-state design.

Apple implemented a similar solution with the iPhone 7's Home button. The company replaced the mechanical design with a solid-state button that did not depress upon operation. Other than this, Apple also used the same technique with the trackpad on Macs. The trackpad does not physically move but gives haptic feedback, imitating a click. Apple could use the same solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Henceforth, Apple would have to add more Taptic Engines to generate the haptic touch. The Taptic Engines will be placed on the left and right of the device which will give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed. Ultimately, this will increase the number of Taptic Engines from one to three.

The buttonless design & switch to USB-C are two of the major updates for iPhone 15. Vibrator suppliers Luxshare ICT & AAC are undoubtedly the main buttonless design winners. Taptic Engine shipments will grow by 80-100% YoY in 2023, thanks to the buttonless design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

Take note that this is not the first time we are hearing details on the solid-state buttons on the iPhone. However, the rumor did not see daylight. If Apple does go ahead with solid-state buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro, it will improve the device's water and dust resistance. In an additional thread, Kuo also suggested that the "buttonless design and switch to USB-C are two of the major features updates for iPhone 15."

We will share more details on the iPhone 15 Pro models as soon as further information is available. Share your expectations with us in the comments below.