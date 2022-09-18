Apple’s Dynamic Island Reportedly Arriving for All iPhone 15 Models

Apple shifted to a pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which the company calls Dynamic Island. The feature can display various system alerts such as incoming calls, Live Activities, and more. Luckily, customers next year will not have to spend extra money on the premium versions to see that Dynamic Island, according to a notable analyst, as this change is arriving for all iPhone 15 models.

Unfortunately, the Non-Pro Members of the iPhone 15 Lineup Will Lack ProMotion Technology, Claims Display Analyst

By now, you have probably seen how intuitive and ingenious Apple’s Dynamic Island is, and according to display analyst Ross Young, presumably, all iPhone 15 models will have it. The CEO of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) responded to a tweet in which he was asked a question regarding Apple’s iPhone launch plans for 2023. Young also states that while the Dynamic Island will not be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the regular models will miss out on one feature: ProMotion.

In short, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (assuming that is what Apple wants to name it next year) will miss out on additions like a 120Hz LTPO OLED screen and an Always-On display. Young expands in his prediction for next year, believing that the non-Pro iPhone members launching in 2023 will not be upgraded to ProMotion technology because Apple’s supply chain cannot support it.

Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can’t support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022

It is possible that Samsung and LG, both manufacturers of LTPO OLED panels for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be working beyond their capacity if they start mass producing the same display for the less expensive iPhone 15 models next year. Additionally, Apple will have to increase the asking price for these versions since high-end panels are among the costliest components in a smartphone.

Another way Apple is rumored to increase the differentiation between the Pro and non-Pro models is an approach that it started following this year. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature the cutting-edge A17 Bionic, which is said to be fabricated on TSMC’s 3nm architecture, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to get the A16 Bionic, the same SoC powering the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Aside from this, we could see differentiation in other areas in 2023, which is a strategy that Apple may apply to increase the margins by selling the Pro models in excess.

News Source: Ross Young