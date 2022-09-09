Menu
Apple to Bring More Exclusive Features to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, to Increase Overall Shipments and Margins

Omar Sohail
Sep 9, 2022
Apple is rumored to bring more features to the premium devices to differentiate between the iPhone 15 models from the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. With increased differences, customers will want to get the very best that Apple has to offer, which will require them to spend the extra money to obtain them.

Apple to Also Create More Differences Between the Two ‘Pro’ Models, as It Aims to Improve Its Average Selling Price (ASP)

In two tweets, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo summarizes Apple’s plan for 2023. By bringing in more exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the technology giant could force consumers to spend more, effectively increasing the company’s profit margins and average selling price (ASP). Additionally, Kuo mentioned that Apple intends to bring differentiation to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, though the analyst did not care to mention what we should expect.

This year, with the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple separated its product line by incorporating more features into the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, starting with the chipset. Last year, all iPhone 13 models featured an A15 Bionic, but Apple added an extra GPU core to the SoC if customers purchased any one of the ‘Pro’ models, which resulted in substantial performance gains. This week, Apple announced that 2022’s ‘Pro’ family features the 4nm A16 Bionic, while the regular iPhone 14 models retain the same A15 Bionic from 2021.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also feature a 48MP shooter, faster and more power-efficient LPDDR5 RAM, a design change, extra cameras, a LiDAR sensor, and more. We expect this list to get longer when the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are officially announced. What we know so far is that Apple aims to use its 3nm A17 Bionic in the more expensive models for 2023, with the non-Pro versions sticking with the A16 Bionic.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the only one out of the entire lineup to feature a periscope zoom lens, an upgrade that would be a first in Apple’s iPhone history. As mentioned above, we will find out more about these ‘differences’ in the coming months, so stay tuned for further updates.

News Source: Ming-Chi Kuo

