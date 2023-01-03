iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications Highlighted By Analyst That Include Increased RAM, Titanium Build, USB-C Port, More

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will have a multitude of specifications and features upgrades that consumers can look forward to, as stated in detail by one analyst. One of the biggest changes that Apple will reportedly bring to the table is the switch in build materials.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra expected to switch to titanium instead of aluminum, which may raise its manufacturing cost

Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities’ Jeff Pu talked about the iPhone 15 series in his research, courtesy of MacRumors. He still refers to Apple’s top-tier offering as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, though Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes that the company will call it the iPhone 15 Ultra. According to Pu, the iPhone 15 range will retain the same display sizes as their direct predecessors, but the more expensive versions will switch to titanium, which should improve their aesthetics.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are reported to feature 8GB of RAM instead of 6GB RAM, with Apple likely retaining the LPDDR5 standard that it used with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company may also give up ‘clickable’ buttons in exchange for solid state ones, which is a change we talked about earlier. Also arriving to the features set is a USB-C port for all models, but the analyst did not mention the more premium models getting Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

Concept image of the iPhone 15 Ultra sporting a periscope zoom lens

With all iPhone 14 models featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G modem, this year, Apple is expected to upgrade to the Snapdragon X70 for all versions, along with 48MP primary sensors arriving to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Previously, another analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra would have more exclusive features compared to the less expensive versions to increase its profit margins and average selling price ratio.

Well, Pu highlighted these changes in the latest research note but did not comment on what all of these upgrades will cost the consumer in late 2023. Given that Apple is not immune to global economic challenges, we can expect the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra to be priced slightly higher than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but we will continue to update our readers in the future, so stay tuned.