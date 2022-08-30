iPhone 14 Pro Models To Feature New Ultra-Wide Camera With Larger Pixels

Apple will launch its upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro flagship devices at its "Far Out" event on September 7. While we are expecting a boatload of additions, major changes are expected to arrive with the 'Pro' models. According to the latest, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will house new ultra-wide camera sensors with larger pixels. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to House Improved Ultra-Wide Camera With Larger Pixels For Enhanced Low-Light Photography

Prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports on Twitter that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a new ultra-wide camera sensor with larger pixels. The increased sensor size will allow the device to capture more light and minimize noise without computational trickery. Henceforth, the ultra-wide sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro models would perform comparatively well in low light situations.

The current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max house a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 1.0µm pixels. In contrast, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 1.4µm pixels. With the ultra-wide upgrade, the new components are up to 70 percent more expensive, which could reflect in the final price hike of the handsets.

In terms of hardware, Kuo notes that Sony, Mineba, VCM, Largan, and LG Innotek will provide Apple with the ultra-wide camera sensor components for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Other than the ultra-wide lens, it was also previously revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with a 48MP camera capable of shooting 8K video.

On the contrary, the standard iPhone 14 models will not feature major enhancements in the camera department. Since there will be no iPhone 14 'mini' this time around, Apple will focus its attention on the new entrant - the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. Furthermore, the standard models will feature a version of the A15 Bionic chip.

As mentioned earlier, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series at its September 7 event alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. We will share more details on the iPhone 14 Pro's ultra-wide camera as soon as further details are available. As for now, share your expectations about the forthcoming flagship devices in the comments down below.