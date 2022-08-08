Menu
Company

Apple Asks Suppliers to Prepare for 95 Million iPhone 14 Shipments, up From 90 Million, Likely Expecting High Demand

Omar Sohail
Aug 8, 2022
Apple Asks Suppliers to Prepare for 95 Million iPhone 14 Shipments, up From 90 Million, Likely Expecting High Demand

Apple will reportedly launch its iPhone 14 series in less than a month, and after likely witnessing a decrease in the Android smartphone space, the technology giant apparently asked suppliers to increase shipments to 95 million units for 2022. Previously, the California-based firm was rumored to have asked suppliers to prepare 90 million units for this year.

Potentially Increased Demand Can Also Be Due to the Lack of an iPhone 14 mini Model

An increase of 5 percent is expected from Apple’s supply chain production output, according to the latest report published by UDN. For those that do not know, we are expected to see four models launch later this year. One of them will be the regular iPhone 14, followed by the iPhone 14 Max, then the premium and obviously more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Bump Compared With iPhone 13 Pro Max Shows a Noticeable Difference in Physical Dimensions

Given that Apple is no longer scheduled to launch a ‘mini’ variant this year, sales are expected to pick up since consumers see the advantage in upgrading to iPhones with larger displays. Another reason why Apple may have asked suppliers to increase iPhone 14 shipments to 95 million units is it wants to take advantage of a sales slump happening in the Android smartphone market.

Given the global economic condition, increased inflation has eaten into the purchasing power of consumers, who can no longer upgrade to a flagship or even a mid-ranger of their choice. Also, given that no Android phone vendor comes close to providing the post-sales support as Apple, it is a no-brainer that the latter is anticipating higher demand for its handsets.

To fulfill the aggressive iPhone 14 shipments goal, Foxconn was previously reported to increase bonuses in an attempt to attract workers. Samsung was earlier said to provide 80 million OLED panels for various iPhone 14 models, but with the shipment figure apparently increased for 2022, there is no update on how many more units the Korean display maker can churn out for this year. LG and BOE will likely complete the remaining orders.

With less than a month remaining for the iPhone 14 event, we believe a massive of upgrades are coming in Apple’s direction from the consumers, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: UDN

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order