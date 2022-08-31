Menu
Apple’s iPhone 14 Series Will See a Price Increase, but Not as Much as Previously Estimated, Claims Intelligence Firm

Omar Sohail
Aug 31, 2022
The global inflation woes have increased component costs, and Apple will have little choice but to pass on those increases to the iPhone 14 lineup that is slated to announce in September. Thankfully, one market intelligence firm believes these monetary changes will not be as massive as previously predicted.

Base iPhone 14 to Reportedly Start From $749, With ‘Pro’ Models Estimated to See a $50 Price Increase Instead of $100

There have been two instances where Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has stated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be $100 more expensive than their direct predecessors. However, as 9to5Mac reports, TrendForce has a different take on things, believing customers to only pay $50 more for the premium versions. A previous rumor claimed that the base iPhone 14 would start from $799, and TrendForce estimates that the non-Pro models will be cheaper, too, starting from $749.

The report also highlights that other upgrades in the iPhone 14 series will warrant price increases, which have been stated below.

“Upgrades such as initial starting memory capacity increasing to LPDDR5 6GB and 256GB, primary camera moving up to 48 million, Face ID Design changes, etc., are expected to raise starting prices. However, under pressure from rising global inflation and foreign exchange rates, Apple is expected to adopt a more cautious pricing strategy so as not to affect its sales performance.”

Given the new estimates, you should expect to pay the following for each iPhone 14 model. Remember, the pricing represents each version with base internal memory.

  • iPhone 14 - $749
  • iPhone 14 Max - $849
  • iPhone 14 Pro - $1,049
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,149

The ‘Pro’ models command a higher price since both are rumored to exclusively ship with the A16 Bionic, faster, more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, a 48MP main camera, and a ProMotion panel. All these additions will mean consumers need to pay a higher price, but even with the component price increases and global inflation affecting a multitude of regions, what Apple is rumored to ask is not ridiculous compared to the iPhone 13 family.

