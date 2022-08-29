Apple’s Initial Order for iPhone 14 Series to See 90 Million Shipments, ‘Pro’ Models to Be $100 More Expensive

The imminent iPhone 14 launch will see a few predictions before its inception, with one analyst commenting on the initial order for this year, expecting 2022 to see 90 million units shipped out.

Analyst Believes That Apple Intends to Focus More on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, but Consumers Will Have to Pay More for Them

A note shared by Ped30 from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives mentions the massive shipments figure. However, another report claims that Apple intends to ship around 95 million units in 2022. Since the technology does not share shipment numbers with supply chain reports, it is difficult to share a concrete figure, so it is no surprise that number variations exist from different sources. As for Ives, he also comments that there is expected to be increased focus on the more premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max while also mentioning that both models will be $100 more expensive.

“We believe the initial order for 90 million iPhone 14 units out of the gates has stayed firm and will be roughly flat with iPhone 13 despite the macro storm clouds building... In particular we believe Apple is expecting another heavy iPhone Pro and Pro Max mix shift which is a clear positive for ASPs heading into FY23. While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added functionality on this new release…”

Thankfully, for customers who do not want to upgrade to the ‘Pro’ models and see value in the regular iPhone 14 versions, Ives’ note states that he does not see a price increase happening for the less expensive variants. As for why we believe the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be more expensive, Ives made this prediction earlier too and looking at the rumored upgrades, the price increase may be warranted.

For instance, you will get to see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max exclusively ship with the A16 Bionic, faster, more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, a 48MP main camera, and a ProMotion panel, all of which will cost Apple a hefty sum if it has ordered a large quantity for its initial run in 2022. Apple’s flagship phone series is expected to get unveiled in September, so we will keep you in the loop on all updates, so stay tuned. If you want to read Daniel Ives’ entire investor note, click on the link below to learn more.

News Source: Ped30