A16 Bionic Effortlessly Beats A15 Bionic in New Benchmark With 14 Percent Higher Multi-Core Performance

Omar Sohail
Sep 9, 2022
In the last benchmark leak, the A16 Bionic performed poorly against the A15 Bionic, failing to beat its predecessor in multi-core results, and its only saving grace was obtaining a lead in the single-core test run. Now, updated scores are here, and Apple’s latest iPhone SoC performs as well as you would expect, gaining a sizable advantage against the fastest Android smartphone silicon.

A16 Bionic Nearly Breaks Past the 5,500 Multi-Core Score Barrier, With No Competitor in Sight

The updated scores were shared by ShrimpApplePro, though we think he made a mistake in his tweet as he has written ‘14 Plus VS iPhone 13 Pro Max’, and since both phones share the same chipset, which is the A15 Bionic, their single-core and multi-core scores would have been similar, but that is not the case here.

A16 Bionic Performs 5 Percent Slower Than A15 Bionic in Multi-Core Run, but Is the Fastest Mobile SoC in Single-Core Tests

Someone in the Twitter thread shared helpful information on the iPhone’s designation number, and in the image below, ‘iPhone15,2’ belongs to the iPhone 14 Pro, which, as you all know, features the newest A16 Bionic. The single-core score is similar to what the previous benchmark reported, but in the latest figures, there is a massive boost in multi-core performance. The A16 Bionic attained a score of 5,455, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s 4,790.

iPhone 14 Pro scores

During Apple’s official announcement of its latest SoC, the company emphasized its focus on power efficiency, but we knew somewhere that since the latest custom silicon is mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, improvements in performance were expected. With the latest results, the A16 Bionic not only beats the A15 Bionic effortlessly but gains a bigger lead and bragging rights in smartphone SoC performance leaderboards.

iPhone 13 Pro Max scores

However, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is on track to launch on November 14 and is also said to be mass-produced on the same 4nm process from TSMC. We are excited to see how it will fare against the A16 Bionic. Of course, we will compare current-generation top-tier Android chipsets in future benchmarks, so stay tuned for more of these results.

