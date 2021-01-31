iPhone 13 Concept Imagines No Charging Port with an Identical Design

The iPhone 13 is one of the most important announcements that we're looking forward to this year. While it is still months away from being launched, we're hearing a plethora of details regarding the device's design and potential features. According to the new iPhone 13 concept, it is imagined that the device will feature an identical design but won't feature the charging port. It was previously speculated that the iPhone will go port-less in the future and the introduction of MagSafe only supports this notion. However, the final word rests with Apple, so we can't be too sure when the company might make this happen.

iPhone 13 Concept Envisages an a Device with No Charging Port But a Similar Design

It was previously reported that the iPhone 13 will feature a smaller notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor which will exist alongside Face ID. The recent report shares details on how the iPhone 13's display size will be the same as the current iPhone 12 models. Speaking of the display, Apple will most likely update the 6.1-inch models with LTPO panels for variable refresh rate. A higher refresh display was previously reported to arrive with the iPhone 12 models but sadly that did not happen.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Could Feature In-Display Optical Fingerprint Scanner

The iPhone 13 concept in collaboration with LetsGoDigital gives us an outlook on how Apple might implement the port-less design. The device can be seen from all sides and as you can see, the charging port is envisioned to be eliminated which leaves only the speaker grille on the bottom. The rest of the design is pretty much similar to the iPhone 12 series. Take note that a port-less iPhone would allow for better resistance against water damage since there are no openings for the liquid to seep in.

Since the introduction of the MagSafe on the iPhone 12 series, it has been speculated that Apple might remove the charging port in the future iteration of the iPhones. However, it is not certain when Apple might decide this to happen. Other than this, Apple might boast a whopping 1TB storage on iPhone 13 Pro models. The concept video is put up really well. Check it out below for a more clear look.

The iPhone 13 is expected to arrive in the second half of this year. It is widely expected that the device will bring significant improvements in the performance department as well as connectivity with features like WiFi 6e and mmWave 5G across the entire series.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views regarding the iPhone 13 concept in the comments.