Here Is What the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s TrueDepth Infrared Camera Sees When Trying to Map Your Face Data

Unlike standard smartphone cameras, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s TrueDepth sensor behaves differently. Of course, we never get to see it in action because that is the beauty of how technology works. One person decides to show this infrared unit and how it is able to map out your facial data, which is how iPhone owners can unlock their devices and keep them locked away from nosy individuals.

LiDAR Camera Also Shown From Our Perspective, but It Is Less Accurate Than the TrueDepth Variant When Capturing Face Data

The LiDAR camera, which is present at the backside of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, is also shown to be capturing imaging data. Twitter user @Wilson_boi_101 shows how this is possible through our eyes with the use of an app called Night Vision LIDAR Camera. With the app, you can also spot the differences between the TrueDepth and LiDAR cameras.

Here’s what your #iPhone can see, even if you can’t. This is a full inferred capture from the True Depth camera on the iPhone 13 Pro max pic.twitter.com/gs7P20aoZ6 — Wilson. (@Wilson_boi_101) March 6, 2022

With the LiDAR camera, you can see below that though it is less accurate than the TrueDepth camera, it shows more detailed imaging, which is why is used for AR-related purposes such as mapping objects or entire rooms. The TrueDepth camera is required to be more accurate because it helps fuel Apple’s Face ID feature, which has been present since the iPhone X.

And here is the rear LiDAR sensor. As you can see it’s less accurate but higher resolution. pic.twitter.com/E8JLiEskZ7 — Wilson. (@Wilson_boi_101) March 6, 2022

Given below is a brief description of how the app works, assuming any one of you intends to use it.

“This app uses the front-facing infrared camera and the rear LIDAR based camera to be able to see in the dark. This app requires a device that has Face ID in order to work. In order to use the LIDAR feature, the device must have the LIDAR hardware.”

If you want to see how a TrueDepth camera captures and displays data from your perspective, you too can download the Night Vision LIDAR Camera app from the App Store, and it only costs $0.99. In case you are wondering, it is also compatible with the iPad Pro lineup, at least those models that feature a LiDAR sensor.

News Source: @Wilson_boi_101