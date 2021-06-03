iPhone 13 Pro Max to Arrive in ‘Rose Pink’ Finish, but Launch Expected in December, According to Accessories Maker

Apple has pretty much cemented its strategy of introducing new products in different colors, since it likely translates to higher sales as customers will purchase a product in a finish that matches their style and personality. We have seen it with the M1 iMac launch, and according to a leakster, we will witness it when the company introduces its new MacBook Air later this year. The same strategy could be followed with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Apple could take a bold step by introducing the upcoming flagship in a Rose Pink color.

Twitter Account Also Says We Should Expect a Purple Color, but in 2022

According to the Twitter account of PENG STORE, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be introduced in Rose Pink, followed by a purple finish in 2022. The interesting thing to note here is that the tweet mentions the Rose Pink color will arrive in December 2021 and not in late September as the rest of the lineup. The same Twitter account later mentions that the same iPhone 13 Pro Max will arrive in a purple model but in 2022.

iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature 1TB of Storage Option and LiDAR on All Four Models

Launching iPhones in a pink hue is nothing new for Apple, as the company launched a wave of models in its iconic Rose Gold flavor. The technology giant appears to have realized that more unique finishes will likely mean higher sales, and this color will likely attract a horde of female customers. However, PENG STORE has not mentioned in the same tweet if this Rose Pink finish will be available for the remaining three models.

Fortunately, the account did not have to because an earlier tweet showing a dual-camera iPhone in the same color was published not too long ago, indicating that the less expensive iPhone 13 models will also be available. Sadly, no time frame was provided. In related news, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro are expected to be available in a Matte Black option, and that should be a favorite amongst many consumers.

Of course, there is no guarantee that these tweets are legit in any manner, so we highly recommend our readers treat this information with a pinch of salt for now, and we will be back with more updates.

