iPhone 13 Models Pass Through EEC Regulatory Ahead of Launch in September

Apple's WWDC 2021 is going strong and revealing details on the upcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and much more. Moreover, the iPhone 13 series will be unveiled later this year and we have some high hopes with the devices. Moreover, the iPhone 13 models have now been registered with Eurasia Economic Commission or EEC. Scroll down to see more details on the scenario.

iPhone 13 Models Pass Through EEC Database Ahead of Launch Later This Year

Discovered by Nashville Chatter Class, the iPhone 13 models pass through the EEC database ahead of launch later this year. The iPhone 13 models running iOS 14 are listed with the model numbers A2628, A2630, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. None of the model numbers listed belong to Apple's current lineup of smartphones.

Apple Will Offer AirPods Pro Firmware Beta to Developers For Testing

The EEC filing was published on Friday that accommodates Russia's criteria to register all devices that contain encryption or cryptographic tools. We have previously seen a plethora of devices being filed with EEC and they were launched later in time with the same model numbers. Moreover, the EEC filing is not only meant for smartphones but Macs as well.

Apple will potentially launch the iPhone 13 models in September of this year alongside iOS 15. While the notch will be smaller, the rest of the device might feature the same design language. The company will be launching four models with three display size options - the 5.4-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. Two models will be marketed as the 'Pro' models and two will be standard.

Apple will upgrade the processor and offer a 120Hz refresh rate on the higher-end models of the iPhone 13. We will keep you guys updated with the latest, so be sure to stick around. What are your expectations from the devices? Would Apple bring exclusive features on the 'Pro' models? Let us know in the comments.