iPhone 13 Mass Production Phase Rumored to Be Completed by End of August at the Earliest

Several weeks ago, the iPhone 13 series launch was predicted to happen in late September. Only yesterday, analyst Daniel Ives commented that Apple will unveil the new models in the third week of September, which means that the mass production phase will reach completion before that. According to a rumor, that phase could be finished by the end of August, assuming everything goes smoothly.

Apple’s Stock of the iPhone 13 Models Could Range Between 85-90 Million Units During the Second Half of 2021

According to the translated info published on IT Home, the iPhone 13 will be mass produced by the end of August. Foxconn, Apple’s chief iPhone assembler, is offering a record-high signing bonus to workers to speed up completion, suggesting that Apple and its supply partners are well-prepared for the event that is expected to take place in the second half of 2021.

AirPods 3 Expected Later in the Year, With at Least Seven of Apple’s Suppliers Reportedly Started Circuit-Board Shipments

The Chinese Securities Journal reportedly asked Foxconn to verify the mass production timeline for the iPhone 13, but the assembling giant denied to comment on any Apple products or its own customers. TSMC is also one of many Apple partners that commenced mass production of the A15 Bionic early, likely to prevent any delays of the iPhone 13 launch.

In fact, due to the ongoing chip shortage, TSMC has reportedly given preference to Apple’s chip supply, possibly because the Cupertino giant commands a significantly large order, which results in TSMC posting record revenues. Apple has also been rumored to have secured TSMC’s initial batch of 4nm chips, with the Taiwanese manufacturer moving with pace to ensure that 3nm chip orders are also readied by H2, 2022 for its lucrative customer.

In short, Apple has solidified a robust supply chain, and that will only result in the iPhone 13 launch happening on schedule. This was not the case back in 2020, as Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 family in October, and even then, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were available to pre-order after the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Hopefully, customers will not have to wait for their preferred models to be stocked later.

News Source: IT Home