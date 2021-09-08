iPhone 13 Camera to Feature Enhanced Color Science in Night Mode, AirPods 3 to House Bigger Battery

Apple is scheduled to host the iPhone 13 event on September 14 and we are expecting major upgrades from the company. Ahead of the official unveiling, we are hearing details on the iPhone 13's camera improvements along with the AirPods 3 battery. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 13 to Feature Improved Night Mode Camera Features While AirPods 3 Will House Almost 20 Percent Bigger Battery

A new rumor claims that the iPhone 13 will not see a price hike despite increased production costs due to component shortages. @PineLeaks also corroborates that the device thickness and weight will increase to accommodate bigger batteries. For the iPhone 13 mini, this will add another hour of usage. As for the display, it is stated that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 120Hz panel but it would shift to 60Hz when the low-power mode is enabled to save battery life. In terms of iPhone 13 camera features, the Color Science in Night Mode will be improved and the camera setting will be adjusted to recognize the stars in the scene.

Only 10 Percent of Customers Plan on Upgrading to the iPhone 13, Says Latest Survey

Color Science in Night Mode Shots has been improved visibly. For example: A dominant orange light from behind the camera will no longer impact the skin tone of a subject as much as it currently does. — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

As for AirPods 3, the leaker claims that the wireless earbuds will house a roughly 20 percent bigger battery compared to the current model. However, the sound quality will remain the same but bass and low ends would improve. In addition, wireless charging will be available across the board, which means that you do not have to buy a separate wireless charging case. Other than the iPhone 13 camera improvement and AirPods 3 battery, the leaker also shares that the Apple Watch Series 7 will see major improvements in battery life compared to the original Apple Watch.

AirPods 3rd Generation Charging Case should receive an around ~20% larger battery, compared to the 2nd Gen. Wireless Charging is a standard feature. Overall sound should be about the same as you've seen on the 2nd Generation, though with noticably better bass and low ends. — Pine (@PineLeaks) September 7, 2021

We are anxiously waiting for Apple to host its 'California Streaming' iPhone 13 event later next week. Furthermore, we are also expecting the company to announce the new iPad mini 6 with an iPad Pro-like design. Lastly, the redesigned MacBook Pro models are slated to arrive later in the fall.

