Alleged iPhone 12 Promo Email Reveals Pre-order Date Ending on October 20, as Well as 5G Support

Apple may have officially announced that it is hosting an event on September 15, but some reports continue to display skepticism over the iPhone 12 launch happening at the aforementioned date. While there still appears to be some uncertainty over the matter, an image allegedly showing an iPhone 12 promo email has leaked, revealing key details that you’d love to check out.

Leaked Pre-order Date Suggests the iPhone 12 Launch Could Take Place on October 10, Assuming This Information Checks Out

The image shared by prolific leakster Evan Blass shows that the iPhone 12 models will support 5G connectivity and that pre-orders will end on October 20. If we take the iPhone 11 launch into consideration where pre-orders started on September 13, with the models officially available from September 20, the iPhone 12 launch may happen on October 10, with pre-orders happening on October 13 and ending on October 20.

Of course, this is only speculation at this stage so do treat out launch estimates with a pinch of salt. Another thing we noticed in this allegedly leaked promo was that there was no mention of the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, or the carrier that sent out this promo. It’s possible Apple announces the less expensive iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Max first, followed by the more premium versions.

Then again, a previous report stated that due to the shipment timings of SLP boards, Apple might make the cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and luxe 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro available first, followed by the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Like we’ve mentioned in our previous reports, there’s lots of uncertainty in the air right now, so it’s not confirmed when the iPhone 12 family will officially release. Hopefully, this leaked promo email may have provided some insight for our readers and if it did, do let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (Evan Blass)