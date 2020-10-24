iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Teardown From iFixit Shows Same Display and Batteries That Can Be Swapped With One Another

The first detailed teardown of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is officially here from iFixit and if you wanted a closer look at the internals, this is the place to be. According to the findings listed from the disassembly process, it was found that Apple is using similar components for both models while pricing them differently. Here’s a more detailed read on what exactly we mean by that.

Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Get a Repairability Score of 6 out of 10, With the Teardown Process Being Less Difficult Than Other Handsets

It looks like the 6.1-inch display size isn’t the only thing that Apple decided to keep consistent between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Though the iFixit teardown reveals some changes like the size of the Taptic Engine and that extra camera coupled with the LiDAR unit on the iPhone 12 Pro, there are some interchangeable components for both models. For example, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature the same 2815mAh battery, as well as the same display.

iPhone 12 Drop Test Reveals How Strong the Ceramic Sheild Glass Really Is – Video

This means that you can practically use an iPhone 12 display to replace the existing one on the iPhone 12 Pro, though the discerning eye might notice some differences like brightness levels. Since both versions sport an OLED screen, it’s highly unlikely that users will notice this change if it ever came to that. Additionally, since the iPhone 12 uses a primary dual-camera instead of a triple sensor array present on the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple decided to fill up the remaining space with plastic.

Looking at the similarities, if Apple wanted, it could have given the iPhone 12 access to a telephoto lens too, but that would also mean the asking price would need to be increased. Overall, iFixit gave both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro a repairability score of 6 out of 10. Let us face the truth; that’s a far better score than what’s obtained by different devices that iFixit has torn down, though the experts still lament Apple’s use of proprietary screws, along with using waterproofing in places that would make repairs difficult.

How to Enter and Exit Recovery Mode on Your New iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models

Do you think it’s a pleasant surprise to see interchangeable parts on both models or do you think Apple should have made some distinction between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro? Tell us down in the comments. If you wish to take a look at the entire teardown, you can visit the source link below or check out their live disassembly process video.

Final Thoughts

Display and battery replacements remain a priority in the new iPhones' design.

Most other important components are modular and easy to access or replace.

Liberal use of screws is preferable to glue—but you'll have to keep them all organized, and bring out your special drivers (pentalobe, tri-point, and standoff) in addition to the standard Phillips.

Increased waterproofing measures complicate some repairs, but make difficult water damage repairs less likely.

Glass on front and back doubles the likelihood of drop damage—and if the back glass breaks, you'll be removing every component and replacing the entire chassis.

News Source: iFixit