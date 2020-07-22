2022 iPhone Lineup to Feature Periscope Lens as Apple Reportedly Looking to Tap New Suppliers

Apple might shift to periscope lens solutions for future iPhone but it looks like that plan isn’t going to happen early as the first family of handsets to sport the upgrade might arrive in 2022. According to revered analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is reportedly looking for suppliers that will help the company reach its goal.

2022 iPhones Will Gain the Ability to Sport Massive Levels of Zoom Without Comprising on Image Quality

A part of the research note spotted by MacRumors mentions the following details.

“We predict that Semco, the best Korean lens supplier, and Sunny Optical, the best Chinese lens supplier, will enter the Apple lens supply chain in 2H20 and 2021, respectively.”

While Apple looks for new suppliers, the move may hurt Genius Electronic Optical's revenue as this company currently provides lenses for Apple. Kuo believes that Semco will be delivering a large percentage of these new periscope telephoto lenses to Apple for the 2022 ‌iPhone lineup‌. The biggest advantage that periscope lenses will have over other telephoto units is that they can achieve higher levels of zoom.

A 5x optical zoom or even a 10x optical zoom may be possible with future iPhone models, allowing users to capture objects and other items of interest from far away without putting a dent on the image quality. The analyst believes that this change will be of great interest to buyers, implying that it will help Apple maintain its dominating run in the smartphone space.

Currently, Apple’s flagship, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is only capable of achieving 2x optical zoom but looks like in the coming years, the company will have an answer for its competitors. It’s possible Apple refuses to employ periscope lens on current-generation iPhones because they don’t deliver the right image quality, but no company executive has mentioned this so far.

Do you think the addition of a periscope lens for the 2022 iPhone range will garner more users to shift from Android to Apple’s camp? Tell us down in the comments.

