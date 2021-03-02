iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Expected to Aid Increase in Quarterly Global Smartphone Shipments by 50 Percent

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could contribute to a 50 percent increase in quarterly global smartphone shipments for Q1, 2021. According to the latest report, a total of 340 million unit shipments might be recorded in this quarter.

iPhone Shipments Could Exceed 60 Million Units in Q1, 2021, According to New Report

Fresh estimates from DigiTimes states that the pace of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max shipments have increased, and these numbers may fill the gap left by Huawei. Even previously, Apple was said to cut iPhone 12 mini production while focusing on the iPhone 12 Pro due to its high demand. In total, Apple could see shipments cross 60 million units for the first quarter of 2021, though a previous estimate mentioned 55 million units.

New iPhone SE Will Not Launch This Year but Expected in 2022 With 5G, Chipset Upgrades

Apple could retain the top spot for a smartphone maker for six months, with total shipments exceeding 150 million units during this period, marking a 38 percent increase from the same period a year ago. Unfortunately, Apple’s biggest rival in the smartphone space, Samsung, will likely see its ranking drop to second place, with its shipments possibly seeing a slight decline in the next six months.

However, we feel that a bulk of the shipments momentum will be due to the less expensive offerings from Apple and there are numbers that prove that. According to Omdia, the iPhone 11 and the 2020 iPhone SE were the top-selling smartphones for 2020, likely due to their competitive pricing and powerful internals. In comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was ranked sixth place, suggesting that while its presence made a positive impact on the global smartphone shipments tally, the less pricey iPhones were stealing the show.

Surprisingly, even the iPhone 12 mini sold several million units, which would also explain why Apple is prepping the successor, tentatively named the iPhone 13 mini and not outright canceling it. Since the Cupertino tech giant is seeing massive growth from its iPhone division, 2021 could be the year where the company finally ships the highest number of iPhones, a record previously held when the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launched.

Do you think the strong demand for the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, coupled with the imminent launch of the iPhone 13 series, will aid Apple in reaching its goal? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: DigiTimes