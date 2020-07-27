All iPhone 12 Models’ Notch, Display Size Get Compared With iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max in New Schematic

From a 5.4-inch model to the massive 6.7-inch version, Apple is rumored to prep a total of four models that are expected to cover a lot of palms of different sizes globally thanks to a diversified launch. To see how these display sizes fare against one another as well as see a size comparison against the previous-generation iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, one tipster has not just provided a schematic and compared the screen size, but also the notch size.

Schematic Shows a Smaller Notch Arriving for the iPhone 12 Series

A detailed schematic showing various previous-generation models and the upcoming versions was shared by Komiya and while it was known that some devices would be bigger or smaller than others, one difference potential customers would want to know is if there has been a change in the size of the notch. Just a few moments ago, we shared an alleged display leak belonging to the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 showing that it sports the same notch size as the iPhone 11.

However, this schematic shows that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, all have a narrow notch compared to their predecessors. Apart from this, all upcoming models don’t appear to be thinner than the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Whether or not Komiya has provided an accurate schematic of the upcoming handsets or not, we’ll find out during Apple’s rumored iPhone keynote that’s expected to be held in September.

However, customers may only be able to compare these versions with the previous-generation ones starting in October as that’s when Apple is rumored to put them on sale. When that happens, these users might also notice that the newer versions bear a design language that’s similar to the 2020 iPad Pro, and it’s also possible these models sport a flat glass on both sides instead of a 2.5D one like the majority of Apple’s competitors.

So what do you think of this schematic? Do you believe it’s accurate or is Apple going to surprise us later in the year? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (Komiya)