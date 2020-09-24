Fresh Images of Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable for iPhone 12 Surface, Providing a Detailed Look at the Accessory

Apple may be getting rid of wired EarPods and the charger with each iPhone 12 to begin its run of reducing electronic waste, but the company is rumored to provide some level of concession to its customer base. How’s that exactly? Through a high-quality braided USB-C to Lightning cable. Earlier, a live image showing the accessory was spotted, and if you want to get a closer look at what Apple may bundle with every iPhone 12 model, here are some more detailed images.

For the record, Apple has never ever offered a cable with a braided design for any iPhone or iPad model before, but since the company is rumored to take out the charger and wired earphones, a much durable USB-C to Lightning cable makes a lot of sense. Now new images shared by Mr. White on Twitter show that the accessory features a decent amount of length, and it looks sturdy enough to withstand a fair amount of wear and tear.

There’s no word how much Apple will charge for a standalone braided USB-C to Lightning cable but considering that the extra sleeving on it adds up in costs for the company, customers can expect to pay more for it compared to a regular non-braided cable. More evidence that Apple would only bundle a charging cable with the iPhone 12 came in the form of alleged renders showing the inner portion of the flagship’s packaging.









Thanks to its low profile, which removes any space for a charger or wired audio accessories, the only other thing Apple can stuff is a charging cable, some stickers, and literature. There were also talks that a 20W charger would be provided with the premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but it looks like Apple has decided against it.

Looking at the latest images, how long do you think this braided USB-C to Lightning cable will hold up against light wear and tear? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Mr. White