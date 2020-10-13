iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Feature 15W Wireless Charging With MagSafe Charger

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro finally have support for 15W wireless charging, thanks to the new MagSafe feature. However, Qi wireless charging still works at 7.5W. Confused? Read on to find out what is new in MagSafe wireless charging and how is it different than Qi.

iPhone 12 Will Support 15W Wireless Charging But Only With MagSafe Chargers

MagSafe is an old brand name for Apple, which was used in the past for MacBook chargers. The chargers used magnets to allow cables to disconnect without any force, to ensure that MacBooks do not fly away from the desk if someone accidentally yanks the charging cable. With iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro announcements today, Apple announced its new MagSafe wireless charging which works with specific accessories that work with the magnets placed inside the iPhone, for the best positioning. This improved alignment due to the wireless chargers allows for a new ecosystem of accessories, one of which is a new MagSafe Charger.

Apple explained how MagSafe works and how it features improved shielding and various sensors while maintaining support with existing Qi wireless chargers. It features an array of components that ensure that any MagSafe accessory is recognized and properly aligned.

Here is how Apple describes the feature on its website:

MagSafe improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 Pro models. MagSafe delivers a unique experience to iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimized for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to iPhone every time. MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices.

In layman terms, this means that your existing Qi-enabled wireless charger will not charge iPhone 12 at 15W. The charging speed will still be limited to 7.5W, no matter how well placed and aligned your iPhone is with the wireless charger - it just cannot match the magnetic alignment that Apple has seemingly achieved with MagSafe.

Even if your current wireless charger supports speeds of 15W or faster via Qi standard, you will have to buy a MagSafe or MagSafe Duo Charger to charge your iPhone 12 at 15W, else you will have to settle for the old 7.5W charging speed.

MagSafe will be available for $39 from Apple Store and will support charging all iPhone models that feature wireless charging, and all AirPods models too. Accessories from other companies such as Belkin will be available soon with support for MagSafe too.