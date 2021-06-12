Leaker Shares Alleged Images of iPad Mini 6 With Slimmer Bezels, Touch ID in Power Button, More

Apple launched the new M1 iPad Pro models earlier in April and now we have news that the company might be working on a redesigned iPad mini 6 with slimmer bezels. According to the leaker, Apple is looking to drastically change the way we see the iPad mini. It has retained more or less the same design since its debut years ago. Now, it is time for Apple to rethink the design with the iPad mini 6.

Redesigned iPad Mini 6 Said to Feature Slimmer Bezels, USB-C Port, Touch ID in Power Button, and New Black Color Option

The news was shared on the recently launched Front Page Tech website in which Jon Prosser has shared the renders of the iPad mini. The latest renders fall in line with a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The redesigned iPad mini 6 is said to feature smaller bezels around the display with no home button. Moreover, since the bezels will be thinner than the previous generation iPad mini models, Apple will relocate Touch ID in the Power button. This is similar to what Apple did with the iPad Air.

Furthermore, it is also reported that Apple will shift from its traditional Lightning port to USB-C. This will allow the device to support numerous accessories. Moreover, it was also reported that the iPad mini 6 will feature a "dramatically improved" speaker. Prosser states that the redesigned iPad mini 6 will be powered by Apple's A14 chipset and support 5G connectivity. In addition to this, it will also bring support for the new Apple Pencil. Moreover, the devices will be launched by the end of the year in three color options, Silver, Gold, and Black.

Other than just bezels and USB-C, the new iPad mini 6 will feature dimensions of 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm. At this point in time, the report does not share details pertaining to the display size. The current latest features a display size of 7.9 inches and it is claimed that the upcoming mini 6 could feature a display size of 8.5-inch to 9-inches.

Since the word is not directly from Apple, we would recommend you to take the news with a pinch of salt. We will share more details on the device as soon as we have further information. How would you like a black iPad mini 6? Let us know in the comments.