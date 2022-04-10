Apple is Looking to Launch Two New Macs At Its WWDC Event in June

Apple announced its latest Mac Studio and Studio Display at its Spring event in March. However, Apple is not through with its Mac lineup and plans to launch two new at its WWDC event in June. This is not the first time that we are hearing details on new Macs coming in the Summer. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch Two New Macs at Its WWDC Event in June, As Per Latest Report

The news is shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, suggesting that Apple will launch two new Macs at its WWDC event in June. This is not the first time that Mark Gurman has coined the launch of new Macs in June. With the Summer timeframe already mentioned by Ross Young, we can presume that Apple will launch its upcoming Macs with its custom silicon at its WWDC event in June. Apple has already sent out WWDC event invites for June 6.

Apple is gearing up to launch some new Macs in the next few months. What better place to do so than WWDC? That’s the same venue where Mac’s transition from Intel to Apple’s own chips was announced two years ago. I’m told there are two new Macs coming around the middle of the year or early in the second half. One of those is likely to be the new MacBook Air.

Apple announced its new M1 Pro and M1 Max chip with the launch of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models last year. With the launch of Mac Studio, Apple debuted its M1 Max Ultra chip. With these major chip updates released and running, it is finally time for Apple to jump to the M2 series. Gurman also writes:

Other models in the works include an updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac, as well as a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the aging 13-inch model. And let’s not forget that the new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are in development.

It was previously reported that Apple will launch the redesigned version of the MacBook Air later this year with an M2 chip. The new MacBook Air models will ditch some of the major features brought by the 'Pro' models which include a mini-LED panel and the ProMotion technology. You can check out more details on the redesigned M2 MacBook Air models here.

What Macs do you think Apple will launch at its WWDC event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.